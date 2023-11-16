Chicago Thanksgiving Parade: Giant inflatables, fantastic floats and live music

The 89th edition of the Chicago Thanksgiving Parade will hit the streets downtown this month.

The parade will take place on the morning of Thanksgiving, Nov. 23, from 8-11 a.m. along State Street from Ida B. Wells Drive and travels north to Randolph Street.

Giant inflatables return this year along with highly touted marching bands, equestrian units, cultural performance groups and who could ever forget Santa.

Although entry to see the parade is free, they are offering $70 tickets for VIP access, which includes access to bleacher seating and private portable restrooms.

For more information check out the parade's website here.