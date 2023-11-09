Giant balloons return to Chicago Thanksgiving Parade for 89th celebration

The beloved Thanksgiving tradition of giant balloons is making a return in Chicago this year.

The Thanksgiving Parade is gearing up for its 89th celebration. After a hiatus during the pandemic, the parade will once again feature the iconic balloons.

On Thanksgiving, the festivities will kick off at 8 a.m. If you're eager to get involved, parade organizers are still accepting volunteers, and you can find the application on the official Chicago Thanksgiving Parade website at chicagothanksgivingparade.com.

Get ready to enjoy this long-standing tradition that marks the start of the holiday season.