Chicago Thanksgiving travel outlook: When are the busiest times to fly, drive?

The Brief Chicagoans are opting to fly over drive for Thanksgiving in 2024, with popular destinations including New York City, Orlando, and Cancun, according to Google travel data. Chicago expressways are expected to be busiest on Tuesday and Wednesday around 2 p.m., with lighter traffic Monday after 8 p.m. Travelers leaving on Thanksgiving Day should aim to depart before 11 a.m. to avoid delays. With heavy road and air congestion anticipated, travelers are encouraged to stay informed about traffic patterns and flight schedules to ensure smoother holiday travel.



Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel periods of the year, and Chicagoans should prepare for heavy traffic and crowded airports as the holiday approaches.

Travel data from Google Maps, Google Flights and Waze shows that Chicago residents are favoring air travel over driving in 2024.

Popular Thanksgiving destinations this year include New York City, Orlando and Cancun.

Despite the preference for flying, Chicago’s expressways are expected to see significant congestion leading up to Thanksgiving.

According to Google, the best time to avoid traffic will be Monday after 8 p.m. The heaviest traffic is anticipated on Tuesday and Wednesday around 2 p.m.

For those planning to hit the road on Thanksgiving Day itself, traffic is projected to start around 11 a.m. and ease by 1 p.m., making an earlier departure the best way to beat the rush.

As the holiday nears, travelers are advised to plan ahead and stay informed about traffic and flight schedules to navigate the busy season smoothly.