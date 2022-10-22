Chicago to enjoy beautiful weather again Sunday, but changes are on the way
CHICAGO - Chicago's stretch of beautiful, warm fall weather will continue through Sunday, but changes are on the way.
Scattered showers are expected on Sunday night, the National Weather Service said. The showers will become widespread on Monday night and Tuesday.
Temperatures in Chicago and the suburbs will trend back towards normal levels by the middle of the week.
- Sunday: High 75, Low 63
- Monday: High 72, Low 59
- Tuesday: High 61, Low 46
- Wednesday: High 56, Low 45
- Thursday: High 53, Low 45