Chicago to light Millennium Park Christmas Tree on Friday, November 19

The City of Chicago's official Christmas tree will be lit on November 19 in Millennium Park.

The tree lighting ceremony will be in-person, with multiple viewing locations on big screens spread around the park.

After the Christmas tree is lit at about 6:30 p.m., there will be fireworks and a concert with Brian McKnight. Special guest Dreezy Claus, who hails from the South Side of the North Pole, will make an appearance. Other guests include Mariachi Herencia de Mexico, the cast of Chicago Opera Theater performing an excerpt from "Becoming Santa Claus;" young dancers from the Kenwood School of Ballet, DJ Selah Say; Cirque du Soleil performing an excerpt of ‘Twas the Night Before…;" and Chicago Soul Spectacular performing a Christmas medley.

Face masks are strongly encouraged but not required.

