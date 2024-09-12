See where Chicago ranked on top 10 list of cities with worst traffic

The Brief Chicago ranked 9th on Consumer Affairs' list of U.S. cities with the worst traffic.

The city's average commute time is over 29 minutes, with congestion lasting 5 hours daily.

Los Angeles, Washington D.C., and Seattle lead the list.

Chicago has landed in the top 10 for worst traffic in the U.S., according to the annual Consumer Affairs report.

The city came in at number 9 in a study that examined 49 major metropolitan areas across the country.

The report found that the average commute time for Chicagoans is just over 29 minutes. More notably, Chicago's daily congestion period lasts around five hours, significantly higher than the national average of 3.5 hours.

Los Angeles topped the list with the worst traffic in the nation, followed by Washington D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, and New York.