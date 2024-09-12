See where Chicago ranked on top 10 list of cities with worst traffic
CHICAGO - Chicago has landed in the top 10 for worst traffic in the U.S., according to the annual Consumer Affairs report.
The city came in at number 9 in a study that examined 49 major metropolitan areas across the country.
The report found that the average commute time for Chicagoans is just over 29 minutes. More notably, Chicago's daily congestion period lasts around five hours, significantly higher than the national average of 3.5 hours.
Los Angeles topped the list with the worst traffic in the nation, followed by Washington D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, and New York.