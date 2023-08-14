Larry Snelling to prioritize officer wellness as Chicago's next top cop

Larry Snelling, a 29-year veteran of the Chicago Police Department, has been tapped to take the reins as the city's next top cop.

Mayor Brandon Johnson has chosen Snelling to lead the department with a strong focus on enhancing the health and well-being of rank and file officers.

Following Mayor Johnson's announcement of his decision to hire from within the Chicago Police Department on social media, he officially introduced Chief Larry Snelling to the city on Monday.

Chief Snelling, currently in charge of the Counterintelligence Unit, was widely regarded as an excellent candidate by the Public Safety Committee, becoming a finalist for the position. Hailing from Chicago's Englewood neighborhood and a product of the Chicago Public Schools system, Chief Snelling's background and popularity within the department made him a standout candidate.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

"We need to make sure that we have the best trained and the most well-officers well-taken care of officers when we put them out in the community because when these officers feel good about themselves, they feel good about their department when they feel good about the job that they're doing they'll feel good and great with the community," Snelling emphasized.

Chief Snelling will interact with the public in September, during which people will have the opportunity to inquire about his plans for the position. His appointment will be subject to a vote by the City Council.