Chicago commuters lose 86 hours annually during rush hour: study

Chicago has landed a spot among the least commuter-friendly cities in the United States, according to the latest TomTom traffic study.

TomTom's comprehensive analysis places Chicago in the middle ground – not the worst, but far from the best when it comes to navigating through the city's traffic gridlock.

The study reveals that Chicago is ranked as the fifth worst city for traffic, shedding light on key factors such as travel time, cost and CO2 emissions per mile driven.

The study notably indicates that the average travel time to cover 10 kilometers in Chicago is 17 minutes and 50 seconds, showing a slight improvement of 10 seconds compared to 2023.

However, the time lost per year during rush hour remains substantial at 86 hours with the average speed in the city reported to be around 16 mph.

While Chicago contends with its traffic struggles, the TomTom rankings reveal that New York surpasses all other cities, securing the unenviable position as the number one worst city for traffic in the U.S.

