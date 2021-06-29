Expand / Collapse search
Chicago travel order shifts to an advisory as no states on city's restricted list again

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Coronavirus in Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - Chicago's travel order has transitioned to an advisory after no U.S. states or territories were found to be on the city's list requiring travel restrictions, officials announced Tuesday.

For the third consecutive reporting period, all U.S. states and territories remained in the "yellow tier," meaning they have fewer than 15 cases per 100,000 residents per day, the Chicago Department of Public Health said.

The last time any state was in the "orange tier" - at or above 15 cases per 100,000 residents per day - was on May 18, officials said.

CDPH said the travel order could be reinstated at any time if "significant surges" are seen in any state.

Currently, only four states have a daily case rate at 10 or above. Those states include Missouri (12.4), New York (11.6), Wyoming (10.3) and Nevada (10.1).