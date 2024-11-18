When is the Chicago Christmas Tree Lighting?

CHICAGO: Let the Christmas countdown begin! Last weekend marked the opening of many holiday activities, like the Mariah Carey Christmas bar pop-up and the Lincoln Park Zoo lights. However, the event that many are eagerly awaiting is the 2024 Chicago Christmas Tree Lighting.

This year, Chicago will celebrate its 111th annual ceremony on Friday, November 22 at 6:00 p.m. in Millennium Park, close to the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Washington Street.