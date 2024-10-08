Lincoln Park Zoo's annual ZooLights returns for 30th year; tickets now on sale

Lincoln Park Zoo's annual ZooLights Presented by ComEd and Invesco QQQ will return for its 30th year this November!

ZooLights will open to the public on Friday, Nov. 15, and will remain open until Jan. 5, 2025.

"We’re honored that ZooLights Presented by ComEd and Invesco QQQ has been a part of so many families’ memories over the past 30 years, and we’re excited to make even more memories for years to come," said Event Manager Meg Hein. "We’re ready to welcome everyone back this holiday season as Lincoln Park Zoo transforms into a magical winter wonderland in the heart of Chicago!"

A new attraction this year is the Light Lounge at Foreman Pavilion, which will offer family-friendly interactive light toys and activities, along with a lounge area with special food and drink offerings.

Guests can also enjoy an assortment of food and drinks at Edie Levy's Landmark Café. A holiday-themed pop-up bar called Snowy's Spirits & S'more will also offer festive cocktails, hot drinks and fire pits for roasting s'mores.

Hot cocoa and snack stations will also be located around the zoo.

General admission for ZooLights is $7–10 per person, depending on the day. Admission will be free on select Mondays, though tickets are still required.

ZooLights will run from 4:30 to 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 4:30 to 10 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Thanksgiving Eve (Nov. 27). ZooLights will not be open Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.

Special dates

ZooLights Free Admission Mondays

ZooLights will offer free admission on Nov. 18 and 25 and Dec. 2, 9, 16, and 30.

Sensory-Friendly Night

Lincoln Park Zoo’s annual Sensory-Friendly Night at ZooLights is happening on Wednesday, Dec. 4. Guests of all ages can enjoy ZooLights with most displays remaining static, and any moving lights will be slowed or turned off. Music will play at a lower volume, and guests are welcome to wear noise-canceling headphones for a quieter experience.

Sunday, Dec. 8: The Chris White Trio Tribute to A Charlie Brown Christmas

Guests are invited to a soulful jazz tribute at Café Brauer and can enjoy a matinée performance at the Pepper Family Wildlife Center.

Thursday, Dec. 14: Adults Night Out: Holidaze Presented by On The Rocks Premium Cocktails and -196 Vodka Seltzer

Guests who are 21 years of age or older can enjoy a night full of entertainment, including a DJ on Main Mall, millions of lights, delicious holiday spirits, roasted s’mores and photo ops galore. The event also includes animal chats, complimentary caricatures and unlimited access to the Endangered Species Carousel and Ferris Wheel.

Tickets start at $20, and the event begins at 6:30 p.m.

No children are allowed at this event.

For tickets and more information, go to tickets.lpzoo.org.