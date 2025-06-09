Immigrant rights groups to protest Trump in Chicago

The Brief Immigrant rights advocates will hold a press conference Monday morning at Daley Plaza to protest former President Donald Trump’s new immigration proposals, including a recently enacted travel ban. The event is organized by ICIRR, SEIU, and other groups, with Rep. Jesús "Chuy" Garcia expected to speak. Organizers said the protest marks the start of a week of immigrant-focused events across the Midwest.



Immigrant rights leaders, labor organizers and elected officials will gather Monday morning in downtown Chicago to denounce former President Donald Trump’s latest proposals targeting immigrant communities.

Trump protest in Chicago

What we know:

The press conference, scheduled for 9 a.m. at Daley Plaza, comes hours after a new Trump-backed travel ban officially took effect. The rally will be streamed live in the media player at the top of this story.

The event is being organized by members of the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights (ICIRR), along with SEIU, Equity and Transformation (EAT), and several community-based organizations. U.S. Rep. Jesús "Chuy" Garcia is also expected to speak.

Organizers said Trump’s campaign rhetoric and policy proposals—including deportation quotas shaped by adviser Stephen Miller, renewed attacks on sanctuary policies and the criminalization of labor leaders—represent a growing threat to immigrant families and communities.

Big picture view:

The protest also sets the tone for a week of immigrant-related events, including a court hearing Tuesday for Wisconsin resident Ramon Morales Reyes, who advocates said was falsely accused by ICE and a congressional hearing Thursday where Gov. JB Pritzker is expected to testify about the Illinois TRUST Act.