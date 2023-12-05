Chicago-area volunteers unite to pack holiday meal boxes for families in need

A dedicated group of volunteers, including Elk Grove High School student-athletes and Chicago Bears players, joined forces in a massive Salvation Army Warehouse to pack meal boxes for those in need.

The Salvation Army, supplying the food and boxes, is set to distribute these packed boxes to Chicagoland families facing hardships this holiday season. Each box is filled with an assortment of essential items, including vegetables, cranberry sauce, biscuits, gravy, stuffing, and a choice of a frozen turkey, chicken, or ham.

In a collective five-day effort, volunteers from various organizations have worked tirelessly to achieve the ambitious goal of 12,000 food boxes. The initiative is a response to the ongoing challenges faced by residents dealing with the impacts of inflation, eviction, and job loss.

Bears offensive lineman Roy Mbaeteka emphasized the importance of giving back.

"You don’t really need a reason to give back to people. If you got something and you want to give it up, no matter how little, it's good, so giving back is a very fulfilling feeling," he said.

The volunteers conveyed that contributing to this cause is the ideal way to kickstart the Christmas season.