Chicago snowstorm: City, suburbs prepare for wicked weather

The Brief Chicago and suburban residents are preparing for a major winter storm expected to bring up to seven inches of snow. The city is deploying 300 salt trucks and has 425,000 tons of salt ready for use. Several schools have shifted to e-learning due to the anticipated snowfall.



CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST WEATHER FORECAST - Biggest snowstorm of the season is coming

As a winter storm approaches, Chicagoans are stocking up on supplies.

Snow Preperations:

Chicago’s Department of Streets and Sanitation is preparing to deploy 300 salt trucks on Wednesday, as hazardous road conditions are expected.

The department has also stationed 425,000 tons of salt at various locations across the city.

Outside the Home Depot in Avondale, shoppers were seen loading carts with salt and shovels.

"I’ve got a lot of salt stowed and shovels. I’m going home early now so that I can deal with it in the morning," said Mark Lang, one of the many residents preparing for the storm.

Forecast:

The heaviest snowfall is expected to begin around 10 a.m., with the afternoon and evening commutes being the biggest concern. In response, the city’s overnight winter parking ban will be in effect from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m.

What you can do:

Authorities recommend taking extra precautions, including winterizing vehicles and knowing the signs of frostbite and hypothermia. Residents should also check local school and work policies, as several schools have already announced a shift to e-learning in anticipation of the storm.

For more on school closings, click here.