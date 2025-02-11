Chicago area schools announce closures, shifts to E-learning ahead of snowstorm

The Brief Schools across the Chicago area are closing or shifting to E-learning for Wednesday as a winter storm moves in, with a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 9 a.m. tomorrow to 3 a.m. Thursday. Snow will begin lightly in the morning before intensifying in the afternoon and evening, with rates up to an inch per hour and expected accumulations of 3-6 inches. Thursday morning will be cold with temperatures in the teens and low 20s, and while most areas will be dry, untreated roads may still be slick. Forecasters are also tracking a potential weekend storm.



With a winter storm ramping up in the Plains and Midwest, schools in the Chicago area have started to announce closures or shifts to E-learning for Wednesday.

A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at 9 a.m. CST on Wednesday, and will remain in place until 3 a.m. CST Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow from the winter storm will begin moving into Chicagoland on Wednesday morning, starting lightly and continuing through late morning. By early afternoon, snow coverage will increase across the area.

Chicago-area school closures Wednesday

The following schools and districts have canceled classes or shifted to E-learning for Wednesday ahead of the winter storm.

Wednesday weather forecast

We will have the highest intensity of snowfall in the afternoon and evening. During this time, snow rates may reach an inch per hour. This is going to be the timeframe where travel will be most difficult. Quick accumulation and drops in visibility are possible in the afternoon and evening.

The heaviest snowfall looks to be between roughly 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Generally, we are looking at snow accumulation of 3-6" for Chicagoland.

Early Thursday will be very cold with temperatures in the teens and low 20s around 5 a.m., with most areas dry for the morning rush period.

There will, however, be snow on surfaces that are not hit with a plow. Thursday morning will be slow for some, especially on the way to main roads.

What's next:

Forecasters are also keeping their eyes on a weekend storm that could impact millions of people.