Chicago weather: Funnel clouds possible Thursday amid scattered rain

Scattered light rain is sweeping through the Chicago area on Thursday afternoon, with a few storms brewing in eastern Iowa expected to make their way toward the region in the coming hours.

Similar to recent weather patterns, the environment is conducive for the formation of brief funnel clouds, posing a slight risk for touchdowns today or early this evening. These occurrences often happen swiftly and with minimal warning, potentially lacking even a formal Tornado Warning.

The rain is anticipated to persist into tonight and early Friday before tapering off by mid-morning. Friday, however, will bring gusty conditions, with west-northwesterly winds reaching speeds of 40-45 mph. Despite the blustery weather, temperatures will climb into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

The outlook brightens for the weekend, as Saturday promises sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Sunday will see partly cloudy conditions, accompanied by unseasonably warm temperatures soaring into the upper 70s.

While Monday continues the trend of sunshine, attention turns to the potential for severe storms on Tuesday. Specifics regarding timing and severity remain uncertain at this stage, with further updates expected as the forecast evolves.