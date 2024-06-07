Chicago weekend events: Art fairs, festivals, and more

Despite a little rain expected Saturday morning, this weekend is shaping up to be delightful. Here are a few events you won't want to miss:

The annual two-day Old Town Art Fair returns this weekend. More than 200 artists will showcase their work on the street. Admission is free, but donations are encouraged. Gates open on Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. in the Old Town Triangle Historic District.

If you're looking for even more artwork, Saturday marks the 49th annual Wells Street Art Festival. This two-day event features art from over 200 artists, including original photography, paintings, jewelry, and more. Gates open at 10 a.m., and a $10 donation is suggested, which will benefit over 60 community organizations.

The annual Puerto Rican Fest is taking place in Humboldt Park, featuring music, food, carnival rides, and more. Don't miss the 46th annual Puerto Rican People's Parade along Division Street on Saturday. The fest starts at 4 p.m. on Friday and opens at noon on Saturday and Sunday.

Additionally, the Malort Crawl in Wrigleyville is happening on Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. Participants will receive a T-shirt, brunch buffet, and gift cards to use on the crawl. For those preferring something more enjoyable to drink, head to the Hubbard Inn on Saturday for Rose Fest, where you can sample up to 15 different pink wines starting at 5 p.m.

Enjoy your weekend in Chicago!