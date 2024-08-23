Chicago weekend events: Festivals, family fun heat up as summer winds down

Summer may be winding down, but there's still plenty to do this weekend as the warm weather lingers and festivals continue.

With temperatures set to rise, here are a few events you might want to check out.

On Saturday, Chalk Howard Street will be in full swing! This is the city’s only 3D chalk art festival, located in Rogers Park between Howard, Paulina, and Ashland. The family-friendly event starts at 11 a.m. and runs until 8 p.m.

Also on Saturday, the 17th Annual Fire House Block Party for Peace will offer a day packed with family fun. The event features live music, bounce houses, breakdancing, footworking, and more. It takes place at the Firehouse Community Arts Center on Hamlin Avenue from noon to 10 p.m.

This weekend also brings the LatiNxt Music Festival to Navy Pier. The two-day event will be held at the Lake Stage, Beer Garden, and Wave Wall, kicking off at 11 a.m. on both days.

On Sunday evening, enjoy a night of beautiful music at Sunday in the Park with Lyric at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park. Seating is first-come, first-served, and the concert begins at 7 p.m.