Things to do in Chicago this weekend — Ribfest Chicago, Blues Festival and more

Calling all festival lovers! This weekend in Chicago is for you. From mouthwatering barbecue at Ribfest Chicago to lively dancing at the Lincoln Square Greek Festival, there’s no shortage of ways to spend your days.

Here’s what's happening in Chicago.

What concerts are in the Chicago area this weekend?

June 6: Caamp at The Salt Shed Outdoors

June 6: Kendrick Lamar and SZA at Soldier Field

June 6: Annie DiRusso at Thalia Hall

June 6: One Ok Rock at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

June 6: Alejandro Fernandez at United Center

June 7: Geordie Kieffer at Outset

June 7: Pierce the Veil at Credit Union 1 Amphitheater

June 7: Alison Krauss at The Chicago Theatre

June 7: Gallant at Thalia Hall

June 7: SiR at Riviera Theatre

June 8: Leo Kottke at Garcia’s Chicago

June 8: Ashe at Metro

June 8: Yandel at The Auditorium

Multiple dates: Matteo Mancuso at Garcia’s Chicago

Multiple dates: Widespread Panic at The Chicago Theatre

What sporting events are in Chicago this weekend?

June 6: Chicago White Sox versus Kansas City Royals

June 7: Chicago White Sox versus Kansas City Royals

June 7: Chicago Sky versus Indiana Fever

June 8: Chicago White Sox versus Kansas City Royals

What events are in Chicago this weekend?

Lincoln Square Greek Fest

Celebrate the start of summer at the Lincoln Square Greek Fest. Running June 6-8 at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, attendees can enjoy authentic cuisine, live music, dancing and more. Learn more here.

Ribfest Chicago

Ribfest Chicago returns to Northcenter June 6-8 for its 25thyear. The three-day festival includes a rib competition, kids’ activities, live music, and bourbon tastings. A $10 donation is suggested to support community programs. Visit ribfest-chicago.com for more details.

Gold Coast art fair

The 67th annual Gold Coast Art Fair returns to Grant Park June 7-8, featuring over 200 artists, live music and family-friendly activities. Tickets are $15 and kids 12 and under receive free admission.

Chicago Blues Festival

The festival will return June 5-8 with free live performances at multiple venues across the city. Headlining this year’s lineup are GRAMMY-winning icon and civil rights activist Mavis Staples, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram and a special B.B. King Centennial Tribute. For full event details, artist lineups, and schedules, visit ChicagoBluesFestival.us

Chicago Jump Club

Chicago fitness coach Lo Jones is building community through a high-energy workout that blends jump rope training with upbeat music. The season kicks off June 7 at Belmont Harbor.

Beyond Wonderland Chicago

The two-day event will be held at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island. Doors open at 2:00 p.m. with performances running until midnight. Single-day tickets start at $149.98. General admission passes and more can be purchased online.

Blues, Brews and BBQ

Blues, Brews and BBQ returns to the Morton Arboretum on Saturday, June 7, from noon to 3 p.m.. Featuring of course, live blues performances, craft beer tastings and barbecue tasting stations across the trails. Details can be found online.