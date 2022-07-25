Chicago weekend violence: 65 shot, robbing victim fatally stabs teen suspect on Red Line

It was a violent weekend in Chicago as 65 people were shot, five of them fatally.

In addition, there was another terrifying incident on the CTA Red Line. For the second time in three days, a passenger stabbed a would-be robber.

Chicago police say the investigation is still ongoing but according to surveillance video, a rider pulled out his own knife to fend off a group of robbers.

Police say the Red Line rider was confronted by seven people near 63rd Street when one of them pulled out a gun. That’s when the rider stabbed the gunman and ran off, as did the other suspects.

The person stabbed died from his injuries.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown says they continue to increase patrols on the CTA, and the head of transit security says while their numbers are up, they, like other industries, are having problems finding enough workers.

"The security industry faces the same challenges everybody else faces — trying to get jobs filled. We have taken a big leap up and we’re continuing to get larger numbers, especially from the 5 o’clock to overnight hours, we're getting larger and larger numbers," said Kevin Ryan, Vice President of Chicago Transit Authority Security.

Ryan added they have more than 250 unarmed guards on a daily basis manning the public transit, with an emphasis on the Red Line.

No one is in custody from Monday morning's incident.