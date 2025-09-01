Chicago police seek tips after West Lawn hit-and-run

The Brief A 19-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run early Saturday in West Lawn. Police say the driver did not stop after striking the victim around 1:20 a.m. on South Cicero Avenue.



A 19-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash early Saturday on the Southwest Side, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Police said the crash happened around 1:20 a.m. in the 7600 block of South Cicero Avenue, in the West Lawn neighborhood.

The 19-year-old was struck by a vehicle that did not stop and instead fled in an unknown direction.

The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

What we don't know:

Details about the vehicle involved remain unknown, police said.

What you can do:

Chicago police are asking anyone with information to contact 312-745-4521. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at CPDTIP.com using reference number RD# JJ396051.