Chicago police seek tips after West Lawn hit-and-run
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash early Saturday on the Southwest Side, according to Chicago police.
What we know:
Police said the crash happened around 1:20 a.m. in the 7600 block of South Cicero Avenue, in the West Lawn neighborhood.
The 19-year-old was struck by a vehicle that did not stop and instead fled in an unknown direction.
The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
What we don't know:
Details about the vehicle involved remain unknown, police said.
What you can do:
Chicago police are asking anyone with information to contact 312-745-4521. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at CPDTIP.com using reference number RD# JJ396051.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.