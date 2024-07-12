West Side drive-by shooting leaves 5 wounded

Five people were wounded after shots were fired into a crowd Friday morning in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood.

A group of people were gathered on the street and sidewalk just after midnight when a silver sedan pulled up and someone inside started shooting into the crowd in the 1300 block of South Lawndale Avenue, according to police.

Four men and a woman were wounded by the gunfire. All of the victims were transported to Mount Sinai Hospital except for a 21-year-old man who was shot in the thigh and refused medical attention at the scene.

The victims were as follows

A 25-year-old woman was shot in the chest and listed in critical condition

A 62-year-old man was shot in the thigh and listed in good condition

A 22-year-old man was shot in the back of the head and listed in good condition

A 26-year-old man was shot in the thigh and listed in good condition

Police said no one was taken into custody. Area Four detectives are investigating