Chicago woman charged with hate crimes for alleged anti-Semitic graffiti

A Chicago woman is facing hate crime charges for her alleged actions on the city's North Side.

Mariana Lynch, 30, has been hit with six felonies and four misdemeanor counts. She was taken into custody on Thursday.

Around 12:57 p.m., Chicago police responded to the 7300 block of N. Sheridan Road where, within an hour, Lynch allegedly defaced multiple businesses, an apartment building, and park property with anti-Semitic graffiti.

She was scheduled to have a detention hearing on Saturday.

Mariana Lynch | CPD

No further information was provided by the Chicago Police Department.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions over the Israel-Hamas war, which began after the attack on Israel on Oct. 7.