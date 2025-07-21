Chicago woman charged with murder after allegedly drowning baby in Lake Michigan

article

The Brief A 31-year-old Chicago woman, Surah Amon, has been charged with first-degree murder after allegedly drowning a 1-year-old boy in Lake Michigan late Friday night in the South Shore neighborhood. Police arrested Amon shortly after the incident, and the baby was pulled from the water by the fire department’s marine unit and pronounced dead at Comer Children’s Hospital. Amon remains in custody ahead of a detention hearing on Monday, while the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet identified the child.



What we know:

Surah Amon, 31, was arrested by police around 9:54 p.m. in the 7000 block of South South Shore Drive, about 10 minutes after the boy’s death, Chicago police announced Monday. She faces one felony count of first-degree murder and one felony count of murder with a strong probability of death or injury.

Officers initially responded to reports of a woman in the water and later learned Amon had allegedly drowned the child. The boy was pulled from the water by the Chicago Fire Department’s Marine Unit and pronounced dead at Comer Children’s Hospital.

Amon, of Burnside, is scheduled to appear for a detention hearing Monday. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet released the boy’s identity. Area detectives continue to investigate.