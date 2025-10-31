Chicago woman charged in South Loop shooting

article

The Brief A Chicago woman allegedly shot another woman twice in the leg Tuesday afternoon in the South Loop. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital, and the suspect fled the scene. Shaquita Brown was arrested Thursday and faces a felony aggravated battery charge.



A Chicago woman was charged with shooting another woman Tuesday afternoon in the South Loop neighborhood.

What we know:

Shaquita Brown, 39, allegedly got into an argument with a 21-year-old woman around 1:30 p.m. before shooting her twice in the leg outside a business in the 500 block of West Roosevelt Road, police said.

Brown fled the scene in a car while the victim was taken to Stroger Hospital to be treated for her gunshot wounds.

Brown was arrested Thursday in the Lake View neighborhood. She was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm.

What's next:

Brown has a detention hearing scheduled for Friday.