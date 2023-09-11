Chicago woman charged with unleashing dogs on police officers in West Garfield Park

article

A Chicago woman is facing charges after allegedly siccing two dogs on police officers Sunday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Vernia Jones, 31, is accused of unleashing two dogs on three police officers while they were investigating an incident around 11:22 a.m. in the 4000 block of West Wilcox Avenue, police said.

Three officers were bitten by the dogs and an officer shot one of the dogs.

The officers were transported to a local hospital where they were listed in good condition.

The condition of the dog that was shot is unknown.

Jones was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery of a peace officer and two misdemeanor counts of resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

Jones, of Lawndale, is scheduled to appear in bond court Monday.