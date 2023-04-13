Chicago woman fatally shot man in the head in Hyde Park: police

article

A Chicago woman is accused of shooting and killing a man in Hyde Park Wednesday morning.

Alana Wilson, 39, faces one felony count of first-degree murder.

Police responded to the 100 block of East 57th Street early Wednesday for a call of shots fired. When officers arrived, they located a 38-year-old man inside a white SUV with a gunshot wound to the head.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Hours later, police arrested Wilson and charged her accordingly.

No additional information was made available by police.