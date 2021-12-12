Expand / Collapse search

Chicago woman has been missing for ten days, police say

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for a missing woman who has not been seen for ten days.

Nicole Bolden, 48, was last seen on North Drake near Augusta in Humboldt Park on December 2. She was wearing a long white wool coat.

Bolden hangs out near North Avenue and Homan, and performs on CTA train platforms downtown.

She may be in need of medical attention.

Bolden is described as 5'6", 175 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

