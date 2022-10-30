Chicago woman known as 'Mother of Englewood' offers safe trick-or-treating option

In some Chicago neighborhoods, kids are too afraid to trick-or-treat on their own blocks. But this year, for the third year in a row, the woman they call "the Mother of Englewood" is offering a solution.

"Making sure that out kids have a safe space in the community to be able to do what other kids do in their community," said Latanya Johnson.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

Nine years ago, Johnson used her own money to open an afterschool program for Englewood kids. Three years ago, she started a Halloween tradition.

"Adults even dressed up," she said. "It just felt good to be able to have the kids trick-or-treat in their own community."

The trick-or-treating will be held on Ashland from 59th to 63rd on Halloween from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Business owners, police officers and firefighters will be among those handing out candy.