Chicago woman named in class-action lawsuit against McDonald's following E. coli outbreak

A Chicago woman has joined a class-action lawsuit against McDonald’s following an E. coli outbreak tied to its Quarter Pounder burgers.

She claims she experienced E. coli symptoms after eating a Quarter Pounder on Oct. 17.

The suit also includes a Florida plaintiff who said he experienced similar symptoms shortly after eating a Quarter Pounder on Oct. 1.

Following these and other reported illnesses, McDonald's launched an investigation on Oct. 22, looking specifically at Quarter Pounders as the source of potential contamination.

So far, the outbreak has affected 90 individuals across 13 states, resulting in 27 hospitalizations, two cases of hemolytic uremic syndrome—a serious condition that can lead to kidney failure—and one death.

The FDA and CDC have identified slivered onions, previously served on Quarter Pounders, as the likely source of the E. coli contamination.

In response, McDonald’s removed these onions from affected locations and suspended supply from Taylor Farms' Colorado facility, where the onions originated.

Symptoms of an E. coli infection typically appear within days of exposure and include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, fever and nausea. Some cases can result in severe complications, including life-threatening conditions like hemolytic uremic syndrome, which can lead to chronic health issues such as kidney disease and high blood pressure.

E. coli bacteria, commonly found in the environment and certain foods, are especially dangerous to vulnerable groups, such as pregnant women, newborns, seniors, and those with weakened immune systems.

The plaintiffs are seeking compensatory, statutory and punitive damages, along with measurable costs for ongoing medical monitoring.

FOX 32 Chicago has reached out to McDonald's for comment.