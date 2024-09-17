Expand / Collapse search

Chicago woman raising grandson wounded in mass shooting after his mom died shielding her children

Published  September 17, 2024 5:39pm CDT
Grand Crossing
Life after gun violence: Chicago woman raising grandson after his mom was killed in front of him

FOX 32's Tia Ewing has the story of one family whose life drastically changed after a shooting in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

CHICAGO - The family of a woman who died shielding her children during a mass shooting in Chicago on the 4th of July is trying to figure out what's next.

On Tuesday, FOX 32 Chicago spoke with the children's grandmother, who is still dealing with losing her daughter and now raising her grandson.

Jacoby, who was 7 years old at the time of the shooting, was inside a home in the 7100 block of Woodlawn when someone came into her aunt's home and fired shots. He was shot in the face and spent three weeks at Comer Children's Hospital, where he underwent two surgeries. 

He is expected to have a third surgery.

Jacoby's mother, 24-year-old, Capri Edwards, was killed along with her aunt, 45-year-old Neekshia Strong, and an 8-year-old boy.

Along with Jacoby, a 5-year-old was also critically wounded.

Police said Edwards was fatally shot as she shielded her 1-year-old child from gunfire. 

It has been 75 days and the road to recovery for Jacoby is far from over. He has another surgery planned to restructure his mouth. 

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the indictment or arrest of whoever committed this crime.