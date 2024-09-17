Chicago woman raising grandson wounded in mass shooting after his mom died shielding her children

The Brief Capri Edwards, a 24-year-old mother, was killed while shielding her 1-year-old child during a mass shooting in Chicago on July 4th, which also claimed the lives of her aunt and an 8-year-old boy. Edwards' 7-year-old son, Jacoby, was critically injured in the shooting, suffering a gunshot wound to the face. He has undergone two surgeries and is scheduled for a third as he continues his long recovery. Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest or indictment of those responsible for the shooting, as the family mourns and struggles to move forward.



The family of a woman who died shielding her children during a mass shooting in Chicago on the 4th of July is trying to figure out what's next.

On Tuesday, FOX 32 Chicago spoke with the children's grandmother, who is still dealing with losing her daughter and now raising her grandson.

Jacoby, who was 7 years old at the time of the shooting, was inside a home in the 7100 block of Woodlawn when someone came into her aunt's home and fired shots. He was shot in the face and spent three weeks at Comer Children's Hospital, where he underwent two surgeries.

He is expected to have a third surgery.

RELATED STORIES:

Jacoby's mother, 24-year-old, Capri Edwards, was killed along with her aunt, 45-year-old Neekshia Strong, and an 8-year-old boy.

Along with Jacoby, a 5-year-old was also critically wounded.

Police said Edwards was fatally shot as she shielded her 1-year-old child from gunfire.

It has been 75 days and the road to recovery for Jacoby is far from over. He has another surgery planned to restructure his mouth.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the indictment or arrest of whoever committed this crime.