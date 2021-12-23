Expand / Collapse search

Chicagoan and actress Ta'Rhonda Jones holds 2nd annual Christmas toy giveaway

By FOX 32 News
Chicago
CHICAGO - Actress Ta'Rhonda Jones —  who is from Chicago and best known for her role on FOX television show ‘Empire' — is spreading some holiday cheer.

Her Black Village Foundation teamed up with Dearborn Wholesale for a toy giveaway on the West Side Thursday.

Organizers say each child was able to pick out two or three toys, with 5000 toys being given away in total.

Families were also treated to a taco lunch.

This was Jones' Black Village Foundation second annual toy giveaway.