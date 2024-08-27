Chicagoans beat the heat with Mario's Italian Lemonade

Chicagoans are bracing for another day of dangerous heat as temperatures continue to soar.

The uncomfortable weather has people cooling off in the most Chicago way, at Mario’s Italian Lemonade on Taylor Street.

Health officials are urging residents to stay indoors in air conditioning and to watch for signs of heat illness.

Chicagoans are also advised to do as Jerry Newman did, check on seniors and those with medical conditions to make sure they are staying cool. He took his mother Patricia Blanchard to the doctor's office, then Mario’s and back to her air-conditioned home.

The city has opened 250 cooling centers throughout the city, including community centers, park district facilities, city colleges, and police stations.