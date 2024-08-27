Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Kenosha County
7
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Northern Cook County, Southern Cook County, Central Cook County
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Grundy County, Kane County, Lake County, DeKalb County, Northern Will County, Kendall County, McHenry County, DuPage County, Kankakee County, Southern Will County, La Salle County, Eastern Will County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from TUE 12:05 PM CDT until TUE 4:00 PM CDT, Lake County, Mchenry County, Kenosha County
Heat Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Porter County, Lake County, Newton County, Jasper County
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 1:45 PM CDT, Kenosha County
Air Quality Alert
until WED 12:00 AM CDT, Lake County, Southern Cook County, Kane County, Northern Cook County, Eastern Will County, Central Cook County, Grundy County, McHenry County, Northern Will County, DuPage County, Southern Will County, Kendall County, Porter County, Newton County, Jasper County, Lake County

Chicagoans beat the heat with Mario's Italian Lemonade

By
Published  August 27, 2024 12:42pm CDT
Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicagoans find ways to cool off in excessive heat

The uncomfortable and dangerously hot weather brought Chicagoans to Mario's Italian Lemonade in Little Italy Tuesday. After grabbing a cool drink, customers said they were going back indoors to stay in the air conditioning.

CHICAGO - Chicagoans are bracing for another day of dangerous heat as temperatures continue to soar. 

The uncomfortable weather has people cooling off in the most Chicago way, at Mario’s Italian Lemonade on Taylor Street.

Health officials are urging residents to stay indoors in air conditioning and to watch for signs of heat illness.

Chicagoans are also advised to do as Jerry Newman did, check on seniors and those with medical conditions to make sure they are staying cool. He took his mother Patricia Blanchard to the doctor's office, then Mario’s and back to her air-conditioned home.

The city has opened 250 cooling centers throughout the city, including community centers, park district facilities, city colleges, and police stations.