Chicagoans, bikers call for safer streets after 3 kids killed by vehicles this month

There was an emotional vigil on Chicago's North Side Wednesday night for a toddler hit and killed by a car earlier this month. It was part of a growing call to make city streets safer.

Three-year-old Chloe loves to ride her scooter, but her mom worries about her safety.

"The idea that they could be here one moment and gone the next is upsetting and tragic," said Lake View resident Crystal Avenetti.

About 100 residents gathered in the 4400 block of North Leavitt Street, creating a safe space for kids just to be kids. The block party happened just a few blocks from where 2-year-old Rafi Cardenas was killed while riding his scooter on June 2.

Rafi’s parents joined residents to talk about bike safety.

"I got hit three to four times. Three times on the bike, one time when I was just walking," one biker said.

Alderman Matt Martin saying infrastructure is not where it needs to be.

"We need more concrete protected bike lanes. We also need pedestrian infrastructure, bump outs, curb extensions and pedestrians refuge islands," Martin said.

Rafi is among three kids killed in motor vehicle accidents this month in Chicago.

Elizabeth Grace, 3, died while riding in a carrier attached to her mom’s bicycle. A semi-truck ran into them on June 9 as a ComEd truck blocked the bike lane.

Last week, 11-year-old Jalon James was killed in North Lawndale by the driver of a speeding vehicle.