Chicagoans brave the heat to see Luke Bryan perform at Wrigley Field

Published  August 25, 2024 10:05pm CDT
Despite the heat wave taking over Chicago, many still spent time outdoors on Sunday and some even swarmed to Wrigley Field to see Luke Bryan perform.

CHICAGO - Chicago experienced an unexpected surge in temperatures Sunday, with the heat climbing into the 90s and prompting many to don short sleeves.

"A few days ago it felt like 76, and now it’s hot as hell again," said Monica Brown.

Outside Wrigley Field, fans of country music braved the heat to see Luke Bryan perform as part of his "Mind of a Country Boy Tour."

A day earlier, one of Bryan's equipment semi-trucks got stuck under a bridge in downtown Chicago. 

RELATED: Country star Luke Bryan's tour truck gets stuck under downtown bridge ahead of Chicago show

A bystander captured images of the stuck semi-truck Saturday morning under a bridge at Irving and DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Still, the show went on as planned at Wrigley and many attendees still braved the heat. 

Local vendors, such as Anthony B., were busy helping people cool off. 

With high temperatures and humidity expected to persist over the coming days, residents are advised to stay hydrated, remain indoors when possible, and use air conditioning. 

It is also recommended to check on neighbors, particularly seniors, during the heat wave.

For the latest on the weather forecast or on how to find a cooling center, follow this link