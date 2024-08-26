Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Kenosha County
5
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Northern Cook County, Southern Cook County, Central Cook County
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Grundy County, Kane County, Lake County, DeKalb County, Northern Will County, Kendall County, McHenry County, DuPage County, Kankakee County, Southern Will County, La Salle County, Eastern Will County
Heat Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Porter County, Lake County, Newton County, Jasper County
Air Quality Alert
until WED 12:00 AM CDT, Lake County, Southern Cook County, Kane County, Northern Cook County, Eastern Will County, Central Cook County, Grundy County, McHenry County, Northern Will County, DuPage County, Southern Will County, Kendall County, Porter County, Newton County, Jasper County, Lake County

Chicagoans brave heat as temps soar across the area

By
Published  August 26, 2024 9:52pm CDT
Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicagoans try to beat the sweltering heat as temps soar: Still hot, still summer

Many Chicagoans headed to the beach Monday to try and stay cool amid hot temps.

CHICAGO - Players in Chicago's Social Club Soccer League braved the scorching heat behind Wells High School on Monday, frequently pausing to hydrate between plays as temperatures soared.

"It's very hot. I chose to wear black, which was a poor decision, but I've been drinking lots of water today," said Jake Fancher, a Wicker Park resident.

Despite the heat, many Chicagoans were still out and about. Whether walking dogs or going for a jog, the city's residents were forced to adapt to the conditions.

Nate Logue, who was riding his skateboard, remarked, "The temperature isn't that bad."

Featured

Chicago weather: Heat index could climb as high as 115 on Tuesday
article

Chicago weather: Heat index could climb as high as 115 on Tuesday

It was a hot Monday, and it's going to be even hotter on Tuesday.

With an extreme heat and air pollution warning in effect through Tuesday, authorities have urged residents to stay indoors when possible and keep hydrated. Cooling centers have been opened across the city for those in need.

Meanwhile, at North Avenue Beach, crowds packed the sand and water throughout the day. Many embraced the heat, playing volleyball and dancing by the lake.

Friends Chase and Catherine said, "I'm actually enjoying the heat. It extends summer."