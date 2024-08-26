Chicagoans brave heat as temps soar across the area

Players in Chicago's Social Club Soccer League braved the scorching heat behind Wells High School on Monday, frequently pausing to hydrate between plays as temperatures soared.

"It's very hot. I chose to wear black, which was a poor decision, but I've been drinking lots of water today," said Jake Fancher, a Wicker Park resident.

Despite the heat, many Chicagoans were still out and about. Whether walking dogs or going for a jog, the city's residents were forced to adapt to the conditions.

Nate Logue, who was riding his skateboard, remarked, "The temperature isn't that bad."

With an extreme heat and air pollution warning in effect through Tuesday, authorities have urged residents to stay indoors when possible and keep hydrated. Cooling centers have been opened across the city for those in need.

Meanwhile, at North Avenue Beach, crowds packed the sand and water throughout the day. Many embraced the heat, playing volleyball and dancing by the lake.

Friends Chase and Catherine said, "I'm actually enjoying the heat. It extends summer."