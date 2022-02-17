Chicagoans break out the shovels, kids enjoy snow after whiteout conditions snarl evening commute

Along with a blast of winter weather, Chicagoans experienced messy roads and longer commutes Thursday afternoon and evening.

The Department of Streets and Sanitation, which deployed 287 salt spreaders to tackle the storm, will first focus on clearing expressways, then will transition to side streets and neighborhoods.

"Tomorrow morning your commute is going to be much better, and tomorrow evening it will be in better shape. If you’re traveling through the city, allow enough time to get home safely," said Cole Stallard, commissioner, Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation.

By Thursday evening in Lincoln Park, sounds of scraping and shoveling filled the bitter cold air.

"There's an art to everything. Once you get that down pat, then you're all good," said Robert Edwards.

With several jobs lined up, Edwards planned to be out for several hours.

"The snow is pretty light, gotta catch it when it's light [because] once it sticks, it starts turning to ice, that's when all ‘H’ breaks loose," said Edwards.

Meanwhile, neighbors near Sedgewick Street and Wisconsin Street were lending a helping hand, before getting out of the elements.

"I'm 60 years old, so I just do a little something-something," said Darrell Ford, who was shoveling for his neighbors.

Others were heading straight into the snow – with their kids in tow.

"These two love the snow, the cold doesn't faze them, they're as happy as can be to be out," said Emilie O’Neill.

The messy sidewalks didn't put a damper on Daniel Hamilton’s evening plans either.

"Heading to dinner, going to Rinalli’s to get some pizza," said Hamilton.

The Department of Streets and Sanitation manages more than 9,400 lane miles of roadway. Those wondering when plows will get to their neighborhood can use the city’s ‘Plow Tracker.’