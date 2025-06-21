Chicagoans can now fly directly to Nova Scotia, Cape Cod

The Brief Chicagoans flying American Airlines can now fly to Halifax Stanfield International Airport (YHZ) in Nova Scotia, Canada and Cape Cod Gateway Airport (HYA) in Hyannis, Massachusetts. Flights will happen weekly to both locations throughout summer. American is the only global carrier serving HYA.



American Airlines has added nonstop flights from O'Hare Airport to Nova Scotia and Cape Cod.

What we know:

As part of their expansion in Chicago, travelers flying American Airlines can now fly to Halifax Stanfield International Airport (YHZ) in Nova Scotia, Canada and Cape Cod Gateway Airport (HYA) in Hyannis, Massachusetts.

Flights will happen weekly to both locations throughout summer, so travelers can enjoy the historical sites of Prince Edward Island or the beaches on the shores of Cape Cod.

American is the only global carrier serving HYA.

This summer, American also started flying to Madrid, Spain (MAD), Naples, Italy (NAP), Bismarck, North Dakota (BIS); Spokane, Washington (GEG); Colorado Springs (COS) and Boise, Idaho (BOI). American offers the only nonstop service in Chicago to Naples.