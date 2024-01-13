Expand / Collapse search
Wind Chill Warning
from SUN 12:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, DeKalb County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Northern Will County, Southern Will County
6
Wind Chill Advisory
from SUN 3:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, Kenosha County
Wind Chill Advisory
from SUN 12:00 AM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST, Newton County, Jasper County
Winter Weather Advisory
until SUN 3:00 AM CST, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Kenosha County
Wind Chill Advisory
from SUN 12:00 PM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST, DeKalb County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Northern Will County, Southern Will County
Wind Chill Advisory
from SUN 12:00 AM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST, Central Cook County, DuPage County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Southern Cook County, Lake County, Porter County

Chicagoans gather supplies to prepare for wintry weather, brutal wind chills

By
Published 
Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago

How Chicagoans are combatting the frigid temperatures

As below-freezing temperatures and treacherous wind chills spread over the Chicago area, residents are telling us how they're dealing with the bitter blast.

CHICAGO - An artic blast is hitting the Windy City and Chicagoans are doing their best to stay warm and be prepared. 

Despite being used to the bone-chilling temperatures that occur every winter season, this time around, the wind chills are well below zero. 

"I've been in Chicago all my life. I hate the cold, I hate the cold," said Latoya Teague.

RELATED: Chicago weather: Brutal wind chills expected over next several days

Many businesses were bustling with foot traffic as temperatures took a deep dive on Saturday, including local grocery stores.

"I stocked up on meats, veggies, and non-perishable things that go quickly," said Elisa Davis, who was among those visiting Pete's Fresh Market along West Madison Street.

"Actually, it's not that bad, because you know we're in Chicago and it can get a lot colder," Davis said.

Shopper Latoya Teague however, said she'd yield to Mother Nature.   

"It's freezing and I spend as little time as possible in the cold. That's how I'm dealing with it," Teague said.

The Department of Streets and Sanitation has roughly 200 snow crews clearing roads, including salt spreaders.

Around 4 p.m. at 10 South Kedzie, one of the city's many warming centers, more than 20 people were inside seeking relief from the bitter cold. 

RELATED: MAP: Warming centers open across Chicago amid below-freezing temperatures

Whether you're working or simply trying to get to your destination, layers are a must when you're outside in this frigid weather. 

"I got two bags of salt, ice salt. I have bins, my garage is kind of leaking," said Lotten Yeanney. 

Home Depot in the South Loop also saw many customers. Temperatures will be in the negatives starting Sunday and much of the area will be under a wind chill advisory.