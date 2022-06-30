Chicagoland massage parlor owners charged with promoting prostitution, money laundering

The owners and operators of eight Chicago area massage parlors have been accused of money laundering and promoting prostitution following a three-year investigation, state Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Thursday.

Yang Yuan, 37, of Aurora; Jianwei Zou, 62, of Naperville; and Guilan San, 64, of Aurora; were each charged with six felony counts of money laundering and three felony counts of promoting prostitution at massage parlors in Cook, DuPage, Lake and Will counties, Raoul said.

After discovering suspicious online ads connected to the massage parlors, the Naperville Police Department conducted several undercover operations at the businesses, where officers were allegedly solicited for sexual acts, Raoul said.

"This was a long and thorough investigation that was conducted by the Naperville Police Department involving the cooperation of many agencies in the process," Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres said.

Raoul said the money laundering charges are Class 1 felonies punishable by a maximum of 15 years in prison while the charge of promoting prostitution, a Class 4 felony, is punishable by as much as three years in prison.

"Businesses that engage in illicit activities risk the safety of their staff and customers, as well as the general public in the communities they are part of," Raoul said.

Yuan, Zou and San each pleaded not guilty during their arraignment Thursday. Their next court date is set for Aug. 17.