Chicago's airports, roads brace for millions of holiday travelers

Chicago's airports are expecting more than 3.4 million travelers for the end of the year travel period, and the terminals are quickly filling up.

Chicago is still five days out from Christmas, but today, Wednesday, is supposed to be the busiest day at O'Hare Airport. FOX 32 32 Chicago observed a lot of people traveling through O'Hare's Terminal 1, with many going to visit family for the holidays.

At O'Hare, they are predicting a 4.6 percent increase in passengers compared to this time last year. Over at Midway Airport, they are expecting a 4.1 percent increase.

As for delays and cancelations, delays are 15 minutes or less at both airports — thank you, good weather!

As for United Airlines, they are hoping for no issues, promising 15,000 new hires by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, it's supposed to be the most crowded on the Illinois Tollway from Wednesday through Friday. About 1.7 million people are expected to be out there.