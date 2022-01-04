Chicago's Chopin Theatre asking for donations to help survive the pandemic

A longtime Wicker Park theater is once again asking for help to make it through the pandemic.

Last year, the Chopin Theatre started a GoFundMe and more than 600 helped raise $72,000 to help keep the theater afloat in 2020.

Now, it is asking for another $72,000.

The theater has been running at pre-pandemic levels since September, but just recently had to cancel its final performances of "The Snow Queen" – which was supposed to go until Sunday.

The theater owners say it's getting more expensive to keep the facility where it needs to be.

"Our expenses have increased as we implement COVID cleaning protocols and purchase air purifying equipment, so the financials are not as bright as the artistic side," a theater official said.

So far, more than $26,000 has been raised for the theater. The theater has been around since 1918.