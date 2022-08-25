Chicago's Christkindlmarkets return in 2022, suburban location debuts

article

Come November, the Chicago Christkindlmarket will celebrate its 26th season at Daley Plaza in the Loop, its 4th year in Wrigleyville at Gallagher Way and its debut at RiverEdge Park in Aurora.

All locations open on November 18, 2022 – the days and hours vary.

Christkindlmarket Chicago at Daley Plaza

November 18 – December 24

Sunday – Thursday: 11am – 8pm

Friday – Saturday: 11am – 9pm

Thanksgiving (Nov. 24), Christmas Eve (Dec. 24): 11am – 4pm

Christkindlmarket Wrigleyville at Gallagher Way

November 18 – December 31

Monday – Thursday: 3pm – 9pm

Friday – Saturday: 11am – 10pm

Sunday: 11am – 7pm

Thanksgiving (Nov. 24), Christmas Eve (Dec. 24) and New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31): 11am – 4pm

Christmas Day (Dec. 25): Closed

Christkindlmarket Aurora at RiverEdge Park

November 18 – December 24

Thursdays: 11am – 7pm

Fridays & Saturdays: 11am – 9pm

Sundays: 11am – 6pm

Monday (Dec 19) – Wednesday (Dec 21): 11am – 7pm

Thanksgiving (Nov 24) & Christmas Eve (Dec 24): 11am – 4pm

Visitors will be able to purchase the beloved annual souvenir mugs as well as Christkindlmarket merchandise at all locations.

Each market will have unique vendors and live entertainment.

"Daley Plaza, Gallagher Way and RiverEdge Park will each feature some of our staple German vendors, that our guests have come to know and love," said CEO and General Manager Maren Biester Priebe. "We are so excited to continue to host new and returning high quality artisans with our beloved community in Chicago and Wrigleyville, and can’t wait to introduce them to our new home in Aurora."



The Christkindlmarket Chicago is known as the original and most traditional – a little holiday village with more than 55 vendors in the heart of the city.



The Christkindlmarket Wrigleyville is located at Gallagher Way and offers extra seasonal fun for all age groups including ice skating, visits with Santa and more winter activities around the spectacular Christmas tree.



The Christkindlmarket Aurora brings the authentic holiday experience back to the suburbs. Featuring free parking, riverfront views, and a family-friendly environment.





More information about each location, their vendors, events as well as hotel and parking specials will become available throughout the next couple of weeks on the Christkindlmarket website.



The Stammtisch indoor dining will not be available in 2022. Mondays through Thursdays, the heated alpine-style-decorated Timber Tent - with a serviced bar and the option to add on food served buffet-style - can be rented for receptions for up to 100 people.

