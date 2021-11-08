Chicago's Christmas tree officially arrives downtown

It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Chicago.

The city's Christmas tree officially arrived downtown on Monday.

The tree comes from the Logan Square neighborhood where it was donated by the Benavides family.

This year, the city will have a traditional lighting ceremony in Millennium Park on November 18.

The city says there will be more space for the event and it plans to have multiple viewing stations with big screens throughout the park.

There will also be fireworks and a concert with singer-songwriter Brian McKnight.

Meanwhile, the Salvation Army Red Kettles are back. Some of the first kettles were put out at jewels across the Chicago area Monday morning.

You can donate at the kettles or do it virtually this year. The Salvation Army says it will be taking donations from using Apple Pay, Venmo and PayPal.