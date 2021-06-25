Chicago's first Black female fire commissioner makes inaugural public appearance

Chicago's history making fire commissioner will make her first public appearance on Friday since being confirmed.

Annette Nance-Holt will be at a firehouse on 119th Street for an event promoting child car safety.

Nance-Holt is the city's first Black female to lead the fire department.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

She grew up in Chicago Public Schools and has been in the department since 1990.

Advertisement

Nance-Holt is also a strong advocate for victims of gun violence. Her son was shot and killed on a CTA bus in 2007.