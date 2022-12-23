Chicago's frigid temperatures raise concern for those with no place to go

The frigid temperatures and highs winds are raising concerns for those with no place to go.

Before the storm, the city began deploying teams to reach out to people who are homeless and urge them to head to a city warming center or shelter.

Now, the Night Ministry Nonprofit is patrolling the streets and handing out winter gear, blankets and sleeping bags.

They're also providing information on shelters and ways to get there to help dozens avoid frostbite and hypothermia.

Chicago's 21 warming centers are open today. If you need a place to keep warm the Garfield Community Service Center on South Kedzie Avenue is open 24 hours a day.

The Cook County Government website has a map of warming centers.

The department of family and support services says police stations, public libraries and Chicago Park District field houses are all good options to warm up.

Warming centers and Chicago Public Libraries will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.