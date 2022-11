A buyer has been announced for Chicago’s iconic Damen Silos.

The 23-point four-acre property is a collection of grain elevators that the state has owned since 1928. They were featured in a recent "Transformers" movie.

The buyer operates a fleet for waste hauling and off-site storage.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The silos were first built in 1906 and had the capacity for 400,000 bushels of grain.