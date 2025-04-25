Chicago's State Street bridge to close for months on Monday

The Brief The State Street bridge in downtown Chicago will close Monday for emergency repairs expected to last through mid-November. The work will shut down both vehicle and pedestrian access across the bridge. Crews will replace floor beams, fix lock components, and repair the nearby viaduct.



The State Street bridge in downtown Chicago will shut down Monday for emergency repairs and remain closed through mid-November.

State Street bridge closure

According to the Chicago Department of Transportation, the closure is needed to replace floor beams, rehabilitate center lock components, and make additional viaduct repairs just north of the bridge.

The project will block both vehicle and pedestrian traffic for several months. CDOT is urging drivers and walkers to find alternate routes during the closure.

Detour routes

Northbound vehicular traffic: From northbound State St, detour to westbound Wacker Dr, to northbound Dearborn St, to eastbound Kinzie St, back to northbound State St.

Southbound vehicular traffic: From southbound State St, detour to westbound Kinzie St, to southbound Clark St, to eastbound Wacker Dr, back to southbound State St.

Pedestrians can use Dearborn Street or Wabash Avenue as alternate routes.

Bicyclists can use the existing protected bike lane on Dearborn Street.

Tap here for more information.