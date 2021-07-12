Chicago's top cop meets with Biden to discuss violence prevention plans

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown emerged from meetings at the White House on Monday optimistic about the city receiving new federal help amid a surge in violent crime.

"There was a significant commitment. It wasn't just a bland ‘great thing!’ It was very substantive," Brown said following the meetings.

Brown and Mayor Lori Lightfoot say they are counting on the feds to help reduce the shootings and killings that have made 2021 so far the deadliest year for violence in Chicago in a decade.

Supt. Brown said Attorney General Merrick Garland vowed to help Chicago police and prosecutors "hyperfocus on the criminals creating the most havoc," a commitment then followed up on by President Joe Biden.

"And not just to discuss the problem, but to find solutions that we all could bring to the table to do almost immediately. And one of the things was a strike force, but additional resources from DOJ, from the attorney general's office was discussed – a real commitment to follow up after today's meeting with significant things we all can do now," Brown said.

While Brown took questions outside the White House, Mayor Lightfoot was talking to reporters in Chicago. At several points, she appeared to respond to comments that Chief Judge Timothy Evans made in a lengthy interview aired this past weekend on Flannery Fired Up. Evans strongly rejected as inaccurate the criticism of judges from Lightfoot and Brown. Evans suggested it was political finger pointing and grandstanding.

"People who have not committed violent crime, low level offenses, they should be given an opportunity to get bail if they're not a danger to the community and their not a flight risk. I don't think anybody of good will disagrees with that. But it's a fair conversation to talk about the kinds of people that have been let out on pre-trial release particularly electronic monitoring over the course of the last year. There are some very dangerous, troubling people that are out," Lightfoot said.

Specifically, there are about 94 people facing murder charges who have been released on electronic monitoring, according to Lightfoot and Supt. Brown. Evans, however, says most of those people have disputed the murder charge claiming self-defense, or have witnesses saying they should not be charged with murder.

Meanwhile, there are about 1,400 people accused of murder who are in fact in jail awaiting trial.

Over the weekend, more than 30 people were shot and 11 killed. On Monday, a 15-year-old girl was shot in the leg on the South Side and rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.