Child among 6 injured in Lake Shore Drive hit-and-run crash on South Side

article

Lanes were closed on Lake Shore Drive Friday after six people, including a child, were hurt in a hit-and-run crash on the South Side.

A collision between two vehicles happened about 2:30 p.m. in the 5700 block of South Lake Shore Drive, Chicago police said.

A child was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in serious-to-critical condition, and five adults were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, Chicago Fire Department officials said. One person was in serious-to-critical condition, another was in good-to-fair condition and three others were in fair-to-serious condition.

All southbound lanes on Lake Shore Drive were closed at 57th Street for the investigation, police said.